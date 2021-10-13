Daily Weather Forecast For Arkdale
ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
