Weather Forecast For Clark
CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 16
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
