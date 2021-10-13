Rabun Gap Weather Forecast
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
