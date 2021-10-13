Jump on Dubois’s rainy forecast today

(DUBOIS, WY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dubois Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dubois:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered snow showers overnight High 34 °F, low 18 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, October 14 Scattered snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 33 °F, low 16 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 38 °F, low 22 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 48 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.