Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Parsonsfield
(PARSONSFIELD, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Parsonsfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parsonsfield:
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
