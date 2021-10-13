Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Cross Plains, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cross Plains:

Wednesday, October 13 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.