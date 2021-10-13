CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MS

Sturgis is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

 5 days ago

(STURGIS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sturgis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sturgis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cPquIay00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

