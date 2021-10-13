4-Day Weather Forecast For Deadwood

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Heavy snow and areas of blowing snow during the day; while patchy blowing snow then partly cloudy overnight High 33 °F, low 25 °F Windy: 37 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 41 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.