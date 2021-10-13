4-Day Weather Forecast For Deadwood
DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Heavy snow and areas of blowing snow during the day; while patchy blowing snow then partly cloudy overnight
- High 33 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
