4-Day Weather Forecast For Lockwood
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
