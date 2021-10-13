4-Day Weather Forecast For Lockwood

LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.