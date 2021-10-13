Daily Weather Forecast For Hana
HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
