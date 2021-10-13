Daily Weather Forecast For Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
