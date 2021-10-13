CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy Wednesday in Hoyt Lakes — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 5 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hoyt Lakes Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoyt Lakes:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cPqu65V00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Cloudy

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

