Freeman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
