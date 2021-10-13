4-Day Weather Forecast For Cove

COVE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



