4-Day Weather Forecast For Plentywood

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Light snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight High 38 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.