4-Day Weather Forecast For Plentywood
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight
- High 38 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
