Weather Forecast For Crosbyton
CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
