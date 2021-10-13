4-Day Weather Forecast For Neligh
NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0