Lusk, WY

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Lusk News Watch
 5 days ago

(LUSK, WY) A sunny Wednesday is here for Lusk, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lusk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cPqtxNc00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Heavy snow and blowing snow then patchy blowing snow during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 36 °F, low 21 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 38 °F, low 18 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 39 °F, low 24 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
IN THIS ARTICLE
