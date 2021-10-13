Weather Forecast For Beaver
BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
