4-Day Weather Forecast For Panguitch
PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 13 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 10 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
