Ennis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 41 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 18 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
