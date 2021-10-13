Ennis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 41 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 40 °F, low 18 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 25 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.