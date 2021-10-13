Wright Daily Weather Forecast
WRIGHT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow likely and areas of blowing snow during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 16 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 18 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 37 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
