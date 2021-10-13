Grantsboro Daily Weather Forecast
GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
