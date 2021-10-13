Daily Weather Forecast For Stanberry
STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
