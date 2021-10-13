4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Toxaway
LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
