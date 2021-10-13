Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Ravenna

(RAVENNA, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ravenna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ravenna:

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 60 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.