Daily Weather Forecast For Seadrift
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
