Winthrop Daily Weather Forecast
WINTHROP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 53 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0