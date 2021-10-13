4-Day Weather Forecast For Mayville
MAYVILLE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0