Britton Daily Weather Forecast

BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 51 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.