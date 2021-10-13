Mill City Daily Weather Forecast
MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
