Weather Forecast For Sundance
SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Snow and patchy blowing snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 31 °F, low 20 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 23 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 38 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
