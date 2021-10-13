Hancock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0