Montague Weather Forecast

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 16 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



