Montague Weather Forecast
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0