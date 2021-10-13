4-Day Weather Forecast For Martin
MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 45 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
