CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ipswich, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Ipswich

Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 5 days ago

(IPSWICH, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ipswich Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ipswich:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cPqtT5w00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 35 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Mims (FL) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Mims — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MIMS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mims. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MIMS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ipswich, SD
Seagoville (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Seagoville

(SEAGOVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seagoville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
Ipswich Journal

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich, SD
16
Followers
267
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy