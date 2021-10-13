3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Ipswich

(IPSWICH, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ipswich Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ipswich:

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 33 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 34 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 35 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



