Daily Weather Forecast For Saratoga
SARATOGA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy blowing snow during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 21 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 16 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 38 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
