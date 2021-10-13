CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niland, CA

Niland is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Niland Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NILAND, CA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Niland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Niland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cPqtKOd00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Niland, CA
With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

