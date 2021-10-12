CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

B.C.’s biggest natural gas leak is revenue loss from Crown sales

By Tom Fletcher, Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a debt that has grown beyond $80 billion and billions more in pandemic-related deficits ahead, the B.C. government is moving to overhaul an outdated natural gas royalty program that has left the province with diminished revenue from selling its key natural resource. While the B.C. Green Party fought against...

