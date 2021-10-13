Cook Weather Forecast

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 51 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 68 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.