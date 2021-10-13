Cook Weather Forecast
COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
