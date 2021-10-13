Weather Forecast For Renovo
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
