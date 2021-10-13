CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Sustainable Companies Stocks Based on Artificial Intelligence: Returns up to 40.08% in 3 Months

iknowfirst.com
 5 days ago

The sustainable and responsible companies’ stocks package provides stock forecast for the best stocks to buy based on Barron’s top 100 Sustainable and Responsible companies list. These 100 companies are selected for 3 main factors: environmental, social and corporate governance. The stock forecast includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best shares to buy and sell:

iknowfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
iknowfirst.com

Best Automotive Stocks Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 66.38% in 1 Month

This Automotive Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks in the automotive industry (see Automotive Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best auto stocks to trade:. Top 10 Automotive stocks for the long position.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Best Automotive Stocks Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 51.88% in 7 Days

This Automotive Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks in the automotive industry (see Automotive Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best auto stocks to trade:. Top 10 Automotive stocks for the long position.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Commodity Price Forecast Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 10.19% in 14 Days

This Commodities Package is designed for investors who need commodity recommendations to find the best performing commodities in the industry. It includes 20 Commodity Price Forecast with bullish or bearish signals indicating which are the best to buy:. Top 10 commodities for the long position. Top 10 commodities for the...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
iknowfirst.com

Top Dividend Stocks Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 104.16% in 1 Year

This forecast is part of the Dividends Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the best stocks carrying a dividend by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full Dividends Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Sustainable Investing Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 257.38% in 1 Year

Sustainable investing: The sustainable and responsible companies’ stocks package provides stock forecast for the best stocks to buy based on Barron’s top 100 Sustainable and Responsible companies list. These 100 companies are selected for 3 main factors: environmental, social and corporate governance. The stock forecast includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best shares to buy and sell:
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Clr#Unfi#Continental Resources
iknowfirst.com

Stock Scanner Based on AI: Returns up to 49.49% in 14 Days

This stock scanner forecast is part of the Risk-Conscious Package, as one of I Know First’s equity research solutions. We determine our aggressive stock picks by screening our algorithm daily for higher volatility stocks that present greater opportunities but are also riskier. The full Risk-Conscious Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 40 stocks divided into four main categories:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Trade Ideas Based on AI: Returns up to 14.96% in 3 Days

Trade ideas are for stocks with recently reported insiders’ transactions. An “insider” is any person who possesses at least one of the following:. access to valuable non-public information about a corporation (for example a company’s directors and high-level executives) ownership of more than 10% of the company’s equity. Package Name:...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Best Stocks To Buy Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 10.88% in 14 Days

This S&P 100 stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best large cap performing stocks in the S&P100 Company Package (see S&P100 Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best S&P100 Companies stocks to buy:. Top 10...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
iknowfirst.com

Best Hedge Fund Stocks Based on AI: Returns up to 1447.39% in 1 Year

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Home Builders Stocks Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 6.91% in 7 Days

This Home Builders Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best performing stocks for the whole Home Builders sector. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy:. Top 10 Home Builders stocks for the long position.
ECONOMY
iknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 7.61% in 7 Days

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Ideas Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 12.32% in 7 Days

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 7 Days (10/7/21 – 10/14/21) For this 7 Days forecast the algorithm had successfully predicted 10 out of 10 movements. REI was the highest-earning trade with a return of 12.32% in 7 Days. WINT and OVV also performed well for this time horizon with returns of 10.68% and 10.56%, respectively. The package’s overall average return was 5.2%, providing investors with a 3.49% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 1.71% during the same period.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Top Energy Stocks Based on Big Data: Returns up to 36.07% in 1 Month

The Energy Stocks Package is based on the I Know First algorithm and is designed for investors and analysts who need recommendations for the best performing stocks for the whole Energy Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Best Technology Stocks Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 29.31% in 7 Days

This best technology stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to invest in the Tech Giants sector (see Tech Giants Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Tech Giants’ stocks for the long position. Top 10...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy