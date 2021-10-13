Best Sustainable Companies Stocks Based on Artificial Intelligence: Returns up to 40.08% in 3 Months

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 7 Days (10/7/21 – 10/14/21) For this 7 Days forecast the algorithm had successfully predicted 10 out of 10 movements. REI was the highest-earning trade with a return of 12.32% in 7 Days. WINT and OVV also performed well for this time horizon with returns of 10.68% and 10.56%, respectively. The package’s overall average return was 5.2%, providing investors with a 3.49% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 1.71% during the same period.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO