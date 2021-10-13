Bowman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Snow showers and patchy blowing snow during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight
- High 35 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy blowing snow then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 29 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
