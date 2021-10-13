Daily Weather Forecast For Buras
BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 77 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
