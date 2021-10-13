Weather Forecast For Preston
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
