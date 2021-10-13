Weather Forecast For Stratford
STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 35 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0