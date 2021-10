Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are off to an excellent start with many of the devices already sold out or with extended waiting times of a few weeks. Unfortunately for both customers and Apple alike, Apple will not be able to meet its goal of producing 90 million iPhone 13/Pro models in the last three months of 2021. Instead, Bloomberg reports that Apple has been forced to scale back orders by 10 million units due to chip shortages, which will mean iPhone 13 shortages are likely to continue to the end of the year and beyond.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO