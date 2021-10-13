Burwell Daily Weather Forecast
BURWELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
