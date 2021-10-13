Madison Heights, Hazel Park continue efforts to address domestic violence
MADISON HEIGHTS/HAZEL PARK — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but efforts to tackle the issue have been ongoing year-round. Earlier this year, in March, the Madison Heights City Council authorized the restoration of city funding for HAVEN — a local agency that works to help victims of domestic violence and abuse — with a one-time donation of $3,500 from the Community Block Grant funds.www.candgnews.com
