Weather Forecast For Syracuse
SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0